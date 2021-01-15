American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

