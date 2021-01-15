American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $5,121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 864,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

