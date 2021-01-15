American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. 140166 currently has a negative rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.44. 78,957,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 55,409,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

