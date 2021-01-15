American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 123.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 65,704 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.