Ameren Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

