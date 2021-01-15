Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3,163.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

