Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 375.47 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $37,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.