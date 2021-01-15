Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

NYSE:ACH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 3,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

