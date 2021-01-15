Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 6,945,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

