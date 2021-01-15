Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE ALS traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$596.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.32.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

