Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ.AX) (ASX:AIQ) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ.AX) (ASX:AIQ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

About Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ.AX)

Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

