Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Up 10.7%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,636,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 477,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

