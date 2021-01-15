alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.35 and a 200-day moving average of €12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.