Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphatec by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

