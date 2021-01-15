Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.70. Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 8,812,384 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a market cap of £5.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

