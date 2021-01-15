Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Sells $729,955.80 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $197,017.17.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20.

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.60 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $754.42 million, a PE ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

