Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

