AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.