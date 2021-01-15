Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

