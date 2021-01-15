Allakos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,389. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.