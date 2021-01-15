Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25163394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.31.

ATD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

