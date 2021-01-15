Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

NYSE BABA opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average is $266.80. The company has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

