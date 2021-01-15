Alias (ALIAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $470.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Alias has a market capitalization of $338,729.67 and approximately $470.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alias has traded 73.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001566 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

