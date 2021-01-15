Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $133,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 505,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

