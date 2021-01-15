Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

ALRS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

