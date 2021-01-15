Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 19,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,176. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

