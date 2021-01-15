Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of AA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

