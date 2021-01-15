Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $19.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 91,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,293. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

