Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.20

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 2353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after acquiring an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

