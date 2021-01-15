Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

EADSY stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

