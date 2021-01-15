Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.
EADSY stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.82.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
