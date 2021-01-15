Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 226,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

