Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 20,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at C$10,391,888.22.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,190.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$88.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$21.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

