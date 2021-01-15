Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ARGKF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

