AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AGFMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

