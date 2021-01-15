Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.42. 2,559,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,639,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $650.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

