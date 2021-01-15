Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 268,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 305.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

