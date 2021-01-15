Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,183. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARPO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

