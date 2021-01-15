AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Up 30.3%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares shot up 30.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.74 and last traded at $125.29. 1,049,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 253,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

