Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4,131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,090 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 6,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

