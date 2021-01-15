Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.40

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3528438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
