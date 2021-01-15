Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

