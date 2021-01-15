Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

