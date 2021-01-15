Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CHCR opened at $0.14 on Friday. Advanzeon Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014.

