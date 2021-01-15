Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.26. 663,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$425.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

