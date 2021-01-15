Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,707 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $16,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11.

ADAP stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $793.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,006,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,398,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

