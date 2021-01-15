Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $459.45. 72,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

