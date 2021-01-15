Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.39

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 867818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $921.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.