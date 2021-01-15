Adam Sierakowski Purchases 5,738,427 Shares of Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO.AX) (ASX:KKO) Stock

Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO.AX) (ASX:KKO) insider Adam Sierakowski bought 5,738,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,152.81 ($122,966.29).

Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO.AX) Company Profile

Kinetiko Energy Limited explores for gas and coal bed methane. Its flagship project is the Amersfoort project that covers an area of approximately 7,000 square kilometres in Southern Africa. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetiko Energy Limited (KKO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.