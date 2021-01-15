Adam Chase Sells 500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $121,625.00.
Chase stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $117.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
