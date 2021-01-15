Adam Chase Sells 500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $121,625.00.

Chase stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $117.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

