Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $934,330.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $934,330.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,038.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.02 or 0.03217885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00391125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01325358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00553081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00427540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00282382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

